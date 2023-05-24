Note: This article contains a spoiler for The Flash.

With less than a month left to go until The Flash hits theaters, the DC Universe’s Hail Mary pass raison d’etre is still successfully building hype in all the tried and true ways. Case in point: Director Andy Muschietti revealing a major actor has a cameo in the new film.

As Muschietti tells Esquire Middle East, Michael Keaton’s long-awaited return to the Batman suit—first revealed in the film’s trailer—isn’t the only high-profile surprise The Flash has in store. Per the director, Nicolas Cage will play Superman in the new film, almost 25 years after he was supposed to take on the role in a now-aptly titled Tim Burton film that never made it to screen. Superman Lives, indeed!

“Nic was absolutely wonderful,” Muschietti says of working with the actor. “Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it… I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon.”

Muschietti adds: “He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic.” (Cage did, after all, name his youngest son Kal-El, the name Superman uses on his home planet of Krypton.)

Although he’s the newest and most notable, Cage’s Superman isn’t the only DCU hero set to appear in the story of The Flash/Barry Allen (Ezra Miller). Ben Affleck’s Batman (last seen in the infamous 2021 recut Zack Snyder’s Justice League) also features in the film.

Beyond Miller, Keaton, Cage, and Affleck, The Flash also stars Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue. The film premieres in theaters on June 16—watch the latest trailer here.