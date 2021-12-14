Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, December 14. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.): The show finally wraps up its five-part “Armageddon” arc, a timeline-traversing delight that has taken only the kind of twists and turns a time-traveling Flash can provide. Scott Von Doviak really enjoyed the last installment: “After three episodes of throat-clearing, ‘Armageddon’ finally achieves the giddy velocity of the best crossover episodes, at least in spurts. It’s enough to make one wonder why season eight and this five-part event didn’t start here: with Barry learning the timeline has been altered, resulting in Eobard Thawne taking his place as both the Flash and the love of Iris’ life.” This is the last episode we’ll get in 2021. The Flash will return on Wednesday, March 9.

Season’s streamings

Ghosts Of Christmas Past (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): When a fortune teller warns a woman she must make amends for her past, the serial dating app “ghoster” sets out to track down all the men she ignored before Christmas day.

A Christmas Stray (OWN, 8 p.m.): On Christmas Eve, a corporate executive is stranded in a small town after a dog runs him off the road, and winds up falling for both the dog and the veterinarian who helps them out.

Wild card

Grand Crew (NBC, 8 p.m., series premiere): Phil Augusta Jackson, a writer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Insecure, is the creator of this Los Angeles based comedy about a group of friends who bond at a wine bar. Nicole Byer, Carl Tart, Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, and Grasie Mercedes star. We’ve got all the typical rom-com tropes in one show: a divorcé, a hopeless romantic, a relieved married person, a serial dater, a workaholic, and “Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds.” Tonight, you can get a two-episode sneak peak before the series moves to its timeslot on January 4.