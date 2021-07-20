Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, July 20. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m., season-seven finale): The truncated seventh season of The Flash ends with the second half of a two parter, “Heart Of The Matter.” The speed war reached an apex with the rebirth of the Speed Force, while Barry and Iris dealt with the somewhat Sailor Moon-esque hijinks of parenting their children before actually, y’know, having them. Jarrod Jones will close out the season in Scott Von Doviak’s place.

Regular coverage

Superman & Lois (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Wild Cards

How It Ends (VOD, select theaters): This quirky apocalyptic movie, from husband-and-wife team Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein, was filmed early on in the pandemic. (You can guess as much by how carefully everyone is standing apart from one another.) The team behind Breaking Upwards and Band Aid often play with genre in sweet, heartwarming ways that rely on Lister-Jones’ magnetic presence and their talented friends. How It Ends pairs her with Cailee Spaeny as her inner child, as well as, it seems, just about everyone who answered the couple’s phone call to be in the movie: Olivia Wilde, Glenn Howerton, Lamorne Morris, and Finn Wolfhard. Look for Katie Rife’s review on the site this afternoon.

The Haves And Have Nots (OWN, 8 p.m.): Tyler Perry’s drama about the scandals and showdowns of the Cryer, Harrington, and Young families in Savannah, George, ends after eight seasons on OWN. As we noted in our review of the first season, “More than any of Perry’s comedies, The Haves And The Have Nots feels like a dramatic interpretation of America’s continuing struggles with race, without any attempt to make it feel ‘safe’ with layers of comic styling. It’s also an overtly salacious soap, complete with stints in rehab, secret identities, self-harm, hidden affairs, and the ever-encroaching menace of characters who might turn out to be gay.” That ethos rarely changed throughout the show’s run, despite eight seasons of shifting alliances and family dynamics. If you’re new to the show, and looking to catch up, the first seven seasons are on Hulu.