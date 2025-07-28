HBO to stay in The Gilded Age with season 4 renewal

Hold onto your very fancy hats: The Gilded Age isn’t boarding a train out of town any time soon. While the real Gilded Age eventually came to an end, HBO’s will continue for at least one more season. The streamer announced the renewal today ahead of the season three finale, which will air August 10.

That means we’re getting a lot more wheeling and dealing from The Gilded Age‘s schemers and social climbers (and even some of the downwardly mobile, based on what’s been going on in the van Reijn household this season). Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George (Morgan Spector) just married their daughter into the British royal family a couple of weeks ago, so there should be plenty of room next season to see how they’ll use that new power and influence.

The Gilded Age itself has seen its own power and influence grow significantly since it premiered in 2022. HBO reports that total premiere night viewing has increased for five consecutive weeks this season, culminating in a 20% increase from season two. “We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season,” HBO’s EVP of programming, Francesca Orsi, wrote in a statement. “Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘cant-miss it’ entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season.”

The drama has only heightened in the show’s third outing, which, in addition to those mentioned above, also features Louisa Jacobson, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Audra McDonald, Merritt Wever, Bill Camp, Phylicia Rashad, and many, many more among its sprawling cast. There’s still a few episodes to go, but if the warring families know anything, it’s that soaring success can often lead to a pretty nasty fall. Hopefully their show will actually be able to hold on to what it’s built.