Juno Temple assembles Avengers of grooms for Apple TV's The Husbands

June Temple’s Henny Youngman impression is going to get a workout on her new Apple TV show, The Husbands, because we expect to hear her utter the words, “Take my husband…please,” no less than seven times. On The Husbands, Temple plays Lauren, a woman who has a revolving door of spouses that seemingly blip in and out of existence. Thankfully, they’re all recognizable faces from film and TV, and earlier today, Apple announced the lucky suitors: Joe Alwyn, Richard Gadd, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Joel Kinnaman, Daniel Ings, Bob Morley, and Fehinti Balogun.

Like many of Apple TV’s offerings, The Husbands is a sky-high-concept series. Based on Holly Gramazio’s bestseller, it follows Lauren, who returns to her London flat to find a man she has never met claiming to be her husband. As she attempts to crack one mystery, another emerges. When one husband leaves the room and enters her apparently magical attic, he disappears, and another husband replaces him. Soon after realizing that her attic is generating infinite partners, Lauren descends into an existential crisis as she confronts the limitless choices and paths life sets out for us. Hey, if one of those paths is a marriage to television’s Joel Kinnaman, maybe it’s not all bad.

Produced by A24, The Husbands premieres on Apple TV, though a release date has not been announced.