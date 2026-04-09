Juno Temple assembles Avengers of grooms for Apple TV's The Husbands
Joe Alwyn, Richard Gadd, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Joel Kinnaman, Daniel Ings, Bob Morley, and Fehinti Balogun will be crawling out of the woodwork of Juno Temple's attic on The Husbands.Clockwise L-R: Bob Morley (Cr. Rowan Daly), Juno Temple (Cr. Apple TV), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Cr. Danny Kisirye), Richard Gadd (Cr. Pip), Joel Kinnaman (Michael Schwartz), Joe Alwyn (Cr. Phil Sharp), Fehinti Balogun (Karis Beaumont), and Daniel Ings (Cr. Pip)
June Temple’s Henny Youngman impression is going to get a workout on her new Apple TV show, The Husbands, because we expect to hear her utter the words, “Take my husband…please,” no less than seven times. On The Husbands, Temple plays Lauren, a woman who has a revolving door of spouses that seemingly blip in and out of existence. Thankfully, they’re all recognizable faces from film and TV, and earlier today, Apple announced the lucky suitors: Joe Alwyn, Richard Gadd, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Joel Kinnaman, Daniel Ings, Bob Morley, and Fehinti Balogun.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.