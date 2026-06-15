Greta Lee and Wagner Moura are in the house terrified in The Last House trailer The Netflix original hits the streamer in August.

At first glance, it’s hard not to interpret The Last House as a lockdown-era horror. In the first trailer for the new Netflix movie, Greta Lee and Wagner Moura play a couple trapped in their home with their two children. They are bored in the house and they’re in the house bored (and scared). In fact, everyone in the world is trapped in their homes with rapidly dwindling supplies, but the doors won’t even open. Even if they did, there’s something terrifying outside, so they probably shouldn’t even bother trying to, say, go to a movie theater. We don’t really know yet what it is out there, but it vaguely conjures up Stephen King’s The Mist.