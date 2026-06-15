Greta Lee and Wagner Moura are in the house terrified in The Last House trailer

The Netflix original hits the streamer in August.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 15, 2026 | 12:20pm
Image courtesy of Netflix
Film News The Last House
Greta Lee and Wagner Moura are in the house terrified in The Last House trailer

At first glance, it’s hard not to interpret The Last House as a lockdown-era horror. In the first trailer for the new Netflix movie, Greta Lee and Wagner Moura play a couple trapped in their home with their two children. They are bored in the house and they’re in the house bored (and scared). In fact, everyone in the world is trapped in their homes with rapidly dwindling supplies, but the doors won’t even open. Even if they did, there’s something terrifying outside, so they probably shouldn’t even bother trying to, say, go to a movie theater. We don’t really know yet what it is out there, but it vaguely conjures up Stephen King’s The Mist

The Last House comes from director Louis Leterrier, who most recently directed Fast X and is currently at work with that series’ 11th installment, Fast Forever.  Leterrier told Tudum that he drew inspiration from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin movies, opting to use practical effects wherever possible and shooting the first half of the film on 35 mm. (Why they stopped shooting on film halfway through remains to be seen.) Beside Lee and Moura star Gabriel Barbosa, Emma Ho, Noah Alexander Sosnowski, and Riley Chung. The Last House debuts on Netflix on August 7.

 
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