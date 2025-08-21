Josh O'Connor needs his mom's help to steal art in The Mastermind trailer The Kelly Reichardt project debuted in competition at Cannes in May.

Josh O’Connor’s character in The Mastermind would do well to take some thievery lessons from his La Chimera tombarolo. While the latter was preternaturally gifted at stealing precious artifacts, the former is… not. He can’t even do it without a loan from his mom (Hope Davis), which he somehow manages to convince her is for a “real… life changing opportunity for me.” “Real” is dubious, but “life changing” is right on the money.

Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind follows JB Mooney (O’Connor), an unemployed, ’70s era carpenter who tries his hand at becoming an art thief. It doesn’t go great; in the trailer, it’s abundantly clear that JB does not have the necessary skillset to pull off a life of crime. His first big heist goes haywire, naturally, leading his life to “unravel,” per the film’s logline.