The Matrix: Resurrections (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): Lana Wachowski makes her solo directorial debut with the fourth installment of The Matrix movies. If you are shocked at how quickly this movie moved from announcement to your TV, you are not alone. The simulation really glitched on that one during the pandemic. Some key passages from Katie Rife’s review: “Love is still the key to The Matrix’s philosophy in this fourth installment. These [new] characters approach Neo with an awe reminiscent of how Rey and Finn looked at Han Solo in The Force Awakens. And at times, the second half of The Matrix Resurrections plays like that Star Wars adventure, albeit dressed in cooler clothes. (Don’t be surprised if this movie brings back tiny geometric sunglasses and longline leather jackets.)”

Read our interview with Wachowski’s co-writers Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell here.

Hawkeye (Disney+, 3:01 a.m., season finale): The show’s first season finale is sure to be a(nother) Christmas delight. Can you believe we’re getting Vincent D’Onofrio and Florence Pugh in one episode of TV? The hamming, the facial expressions, the drama. You could make a drinking game out of it! Caroline Siede recaps.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10 p.m., season 15 finale): The Gang closes out the 15th season of Always Sunny with another twofer. Look for Dennis Perkins’ recap on the site tonight.



Emily In Paris (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., season-two premiere): Honestly, the fact that Lily Collins can keep a straight face every time she gets egg on it should get her an Academy Award. Oh, they don’t give out Academy Awards for TV show performances? Well, that’s the level of factual inaccuracy and grandiosity Emily in Paris loves to play with. (That apartment!) It is truly the ugly American picaresque of our time. Look for Saloni Gajjar’s review on the site this morning.

WWII In Color: Road To Victory (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Netflix is stealing History Channel’s thunder with this one. First, it’s colorized history; maybe next they’ll finally write about the forgotten theater of American soldiers in Australia and Iraq during WWII, instead of the same old same old European and Pacific theaters. Maybe even a bit on Russia? Just a bit! If you don’t get that joke, just ask your dad.