It's not clear how real Charli xcx's The Moment is in first teaser

About a month ago, Charli xcx began teasing in earnest The Moment. In a profile in Vanity Fair, she described it as “not a tour documentary or a concert film in any way, but the seed of the idea was conceived from this idea of being pressured to make one.” Around the same time, she unveiled a pretty varied cast to go along with whatever this project would be, including comedians (Kate Berlant, Richard Perez), actors (Alexander Skarsgard, Rosanna Arquette), musicians (A.G. Cook, Shygirl) and a whole bunch more. “It’s fiction, but it’s the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen,” she said, also calling it a “2024 period piece.”

Charli released the first teaser for the project today, and it’s still a little murky how much of it is fiction. The trailer sees the brat star on the road with her Sweat Tour and Brat Tour, both of which really happened beginning in September 2024. There’s also some footage in here of Charli’s appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which presumably was not an elaborate bit crafted for The Moment. There’s also a moment of voiceover wherein Charli says, “Nothing is more important than brat,” which is obviously factually true. But there are also quite a few vignettes in the 90-second teaser that seem more obviously scripted, like an awkward interaction with a fan who drew some wildly proportioned art of the singer. Ultimately, it seems to land around This Is Spinal Tap, except that Charli xcx is a real person and not a character invented by Christopher Guest. (At least, not that we know of yet!)

The Moment is directed by Aidan Zamiri and based on an idea from Charli xcx. It arrives in theaters on January 30, 2026.