IMAX 70mm screenings of The Odyssey sell out a year in advance Tickets for the Christopher Nolan epic went on sale a year in advance and are already up for resale for hundreds of dollars.

Terrible news for cinephiles who don’t want to fight their own Eras Tour-esque war for tickets every time there’s a big new release. The days of deciding to catch a blockbuster days or even weeks in advance may soon be coming to an end. Hope no one took it for granted!

Universal is clearly trying to turn Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey into another Oppenheimer-style phenomenon, and by the looks of it, the studio is already succeeding. “Huh,” you may be thinking. “How can a movie be successful if it isn’t out for months?” (The massive production hasn’t even wrapped principal photography.) It’s because Universal came up with a scheme as devious as Circe and her pigs. On Thursday at midnight, the studio began selling coveted tickets to see the film in IMAX 70mm, some of the biggest screens in the country, a full year in advance of its planned release on July 17, 2026.