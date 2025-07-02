Teaser for Christopher Nolan's Odyssey has leaked to X, the everything app

As much as Christopher Nolan values the cinematic experience, his clout-hungry public does not. Still in production on his upcoming epic, The Odyssey, for Universal, Nolan and the studio produced a teaser for his $250 million movie and attached it to Universal’s biggest release of the summer, Jurassic World Rebirth. Unfortunately, someone lucky enough to attend an early screening already recorded the trailer and put it on X, the everything app, where people can watch pirated videos to their heart’s content.

The teaser, which we won’t be linking to, is very much a tease. Running 70 seconds long, the clip opens with a voice-over saying, “Darkness. Zeus’ law was smashed to pieces. I’m without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war. And then, somehow, he won it.” It then cuts to Telemachus (Tom Holland) asking Jon Bernthal’s character about his father, and Bernthal’s character screams about rumors regarding the missing father as images of Odysseus in the sea and on his journey flash by. It somewhat resembles Batman Begins at times, but set to a discordant soundtrack that evokes the sound of 2001’s “Encounter With Monolith.” He shouts at an unseen crowd, asking if anyone knows anything about Odysseus, and the scene closes on a shot of the wayward traveler on his raft, before reminding the audience that The Odyssey is coming out “one year from now.”

For those looking to watch it, one can head over to the modern-day 4chan, where they can see shaky, cameraphone footage from the film, amid ads for other Universal releases and random Nazis just trying to get the word out. Or, they could do what Phantom Menace hounds did with Meet Joe Black, i.e., pay to see Jurassic World Rebirth and leave after the trailer.

