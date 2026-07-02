The Onion's InfoWars relaunch kicks off with cash for the Sandy Hook families InfoWars relaunches today with the help of Tim Heidecker, and with a $100,000 payment to the victims' families.

After more than 18 months of back and forth, The Onion is finally ready to relaunch InfoWars as a parody (and thus better version) of its old self. The relaunch will kick off in earnest at 8 pm ET today with an Emergency Broadcast from Tim Heidecker and The Onion‘s Jim Haggerty. (The Onion was a sister site of The A.V. Club until 2024.) The details about this broadcast are still a little vague (and we asked!) but we did get some more concrete information this morning about the financial side of things. Both NBC News and the Associated Press report that the return of InfoWars will kick off with a donation of $100,000 to the families of Sandy Hook victims, an obvious improvement from the harassment they endured from Alex Jones and his supporters for years.