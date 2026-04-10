Noah Wyle "initially" worried about edits made to The Pitt's ICE storyline

Earlier this year, The Pitt featured a storyline in which ICE came into the ER with a woman they had injured while detaining, with the agents eventually taking a doctor with them on their way out. This was apparently the “balanced” version of the plotline, which producer John Wells said HBO Max had asked for, but maintained that the network didn’t ask for specific cuts.

It still sounds like there were some edits made to the storyline, according to a new interview with Noah Wyle, who is an executive producer on the series and eventually found out about this discussion. “The negotiation was being driven by political reasons, creative reasons, fear, uncertainty, all sorts of legitimate reasons,” the Dr. Robby actor tells Variety. “I’ll be honest and say that I was concerned about the edits we were making initially.”

However, Wyle is pleased with where they ended up. “When I saw what we had done, I actually think we arrived at something more elegant and a little bit more restrained, which leaves a little bit more ambiguity in it than we may have started out with. I think it’s healthier for the storyline in the long run,” Wyle continues. “It ended up being show the bear, don’t poke the bear in a lot of ways, which is enough. Because the context came out after we’d filmed that episode, we didn’t have to do half of what we had done. That had already been imprinted into the mind of most Americans.” Variety doesn’t specify what this context would be, but it seems like a fair guess that Wyle is referring to ICE’s invasion of Minneapolis in January that left at least two U.S. citizens dead, which would have been after the storyline was likely filmed.