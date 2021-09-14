Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, September 14th. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top Pick

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX, 10 p.m.): The anthology series continues down the road to impeachment, a path more winding than you might expect. As Ines Bellina wrote in her recap of the season premiere, “Exiles,” the episode “ mostly functions to set up the many disparate threads that will culminate in impeachment. As such, it can be a lot to keep up with and might require a few quick trips to Wikipedia to fill in the gaps. It highlights four different moments: Lewinsky being ambushed by FBI agents at a mall in January 1998, Tripp’s demotion from White House staff member to Pentagon clog in 1993, Paula Jones’ decision to accuse Bill Clinton of sexual harassment in 1994, and Lewinsky and Tripp’s burgeoning friendship in 1996....If your head is spinning already, it’s understandable. After all the ink spilled over the years about the sexual aspect of it all, it’s easy to forget that the scandal didn’t start with a stained blue dress. It was meant to be a detail in another controversy: the Whitewater affair.”

Regular coverage

Stargirl (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Wild Card

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): If you haven’t noticed, a lot of shows about men are about their fathers, e specially the sitcoms, as literally any episode of Ted Lasso would demonstrate. But very rarely does a show say the quiet part out loud. Comedian Jack Whitehall (Good Omens) breaks this pattern by talking directly with his father as they travel abroad, talking about his emotional pain and frustrations with his dad. While his dad doesn’t always seem to know how to respond (he refuses a hug in the trailer!), watching Whitehall at least start the conversation is wholly cathartic. The fifth season drops tonight; if you’re scrambling to catch up, the previous installments are all of manageable length.