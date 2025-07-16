HBO CEO would like more Rehearsals before getting in Nathan Fielder's plane

It’s the beginning of another banner Emmy season for HBO, which enjoyed *ahem* 142 Emmy nominations this year. But while most of those nominations were for The Penguin, The White Lotus, and The Pitt, another show in the “The”-iverse enjoyed a pair of nods, too. Nathan Fielder’s The Rehearsal, the show that dared to ask pilots to talk to each other, received two nominations for its season finale, “Pilot’s Code.” Directed, co-written, and piloted by Fielder, the episode saw the comedian take the controls of a 747 and risk the lives of daredevil actors desperate for a credit on a hit HBO show. The actors were game for a flight by an inexperienced pilot looking to test out an aeronautical thought experiment, yet HBO CEO Casey Bloys is a little too “cautious” for that.

Speaking to Variety, Bloys wasn’t surprised by the amount of attention The Rehearsal received. Throughout the show’s second season, he says, he received plenty of “Rehearsal love” from the preponderance of “unsolicited emails or texts I get about how much people love” the show. However, while Bloys loved “the way [Fielder] approached” this season, he was less enthused about riding a plane piloted by the comedian. “To be honest, while I was watching it and seeing the actors sign on for it, I don’t know that I would do that,” he said. “I’m more cautious.”

Still, though he has doubts about Fielder’s ability to keep a plane in the air, he’s more than willing to wait a little longer for more episodes. “He’s someone where you kind of have to let him come to you with the idea that gets him excited,” Bloys said. “Obviously, I want to know what he’s thinking and would be excited, but I’m letting him go through his process.” But Bloys isn’t throwing the baby out with the bath water, teasing that Fielder and HBO Max comedy lead Amy Gravitt are already discussing ideas. “I know he’s got a couple of germs an idea,” he said.

Hey, how about Fielder do a Rehearsal for those clowns in Congress? They could use some help.