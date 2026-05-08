The Rolling Stones’ new album includes an Amy Winehouse cover The rock legends will pay tribute to Winehouse on Foreign Tongues, guitarist Ronnie Wood confirmed.

No, this is not a drill: Mick Jagger is singing “You Know I’m No Good” on the new Rolling Stones album. In a Tonight Show interview on May 7, guitarist Ronnie Wood watched as Jimmy Fallon recited the vinyl tracklist for Foreign Tongues, due out July 10: “You do a cover of Amy Winehouse!” Fallon exclaimed, to raucous audience applause. The song, originally released on Back to Black, turns twenty years old this autumn. The Stones and Winehouse are no strangers: in a famous Isle of Wight Festival performance in 2007, they teamed up to sing a rollicking version of the Temptations’ “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.” Fallon and Wood then sang an a capella version of “You Know I’m No Good.”