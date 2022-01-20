In The Sky Is Everywhere, a new Apple Original Film and an A24 production, love cannot exist without grief. Directed by Josephine Decker (Thou Wast Mild And Lovely, Shirley), the teen romance follows one girl’s journey to bring music and joy back into her life. With dance numbers and grandiose expressions of love, it looks whimsical and emotionally devastating.

Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother’s gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. After her sister’s death, Lennie struggles to find the music in daily life again, as seen in her fruitlessly blowing into her clarinet.

When Joe Fontaine, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie’s life, she’s drawn to him. With Joe, love feels like a song, and the two quickly sweep each other off of their feet. However, Lennie cannot help but feel connected to her sister’s devastated boyfriend, Toby, due to their mutual grief and bond to her Bailey.



Lennie must then choose if she’s going to choose the one who makes her feel alive, or the one who reminds her of her sister’s death.

The Sky Is Everywhere is written by Jandy Nelson, who penned the novel of the same name. The tearjerker of a film stars Grace Kaufman (Man With A Plan), Pico Alexander (Home Again), Jacques Colimon (The Society), Julia Schlaeper (The Politician), Ji-young Yoo, Havana Rose Liu, Cherry Jones, and a scruffy, fatherly Jason Segel.

Featuring an all-woman production team, Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac produce on behalf of Di Novi Pictures with Josephine Decker and Allison Rose Carter producing for Alice the Who.

The Sky Is Everywhere premieres in select theaters and on Apple TV+ Friday, February 11, 2022.