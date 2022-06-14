Drumroll please: Coming to a theater near you in the not-so-distant future is a Smurfs movie musical directed by Chris Miller (not of the animation duo Lord and Miller). This Chris Miller’s known for his work as the director of Shrek The Third and the spin-off film Puss In Boots.

“We’re thrilled to have such a talented group of people bringing audiences this latest rendition of the beloved Smurfs universe, including the incredible Chris Miller,” says Ramsey Naito, Paramount Animation president.

The untitled musical project is the first developed under a deal between Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Animation and Smurf worldwide licensors holders LAFIG Belgium and IMPS.

Outside of the Shrek universe, Miller’s done very little when it comes to directing. However, he’s done a healthy amount of voice-acting, including his role as the famed magic mirror in the original Shrek. He’s also voiced characters in the Madagascar films and subsequent series, as well as in The Boss Baby.

In 2012, Miller received an Oscar nomination for his work on Puss In Boots. Earlier today, the Puss In Boots sequel, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, debut its first 30 minutes at the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival. While Miller is not attached as the film’s director, he does voice several characters alongside Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, John Mulaney, Harvey Guillen, Florence Pugh, and Olivia Colman.

Pam Brady has joined the Smurfs project as the screenwriter. The producer most recently worked with Judd Apatow as a co-writer on his pandemic-based feature The Bubble. In the last few years she’s created series such as Netflix’s Lady Dynamite, and the animated series Neighbors From Hell, featuring the voices of Will Lasso and Molly Shannon. She also served as a co-writer with Matt Stone and Trey Parker on South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. So, she’s definitely an interesting choice for this children’s film.

The Smurfs movie is currently slated for a December 20, 2024 theatrical release.