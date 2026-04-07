The Strokes are back. Six years after releasing the Grammy-winning The New Abnormal, the New Yorker band will share Reality Awaits, which they teased via a retro clip on Instagram yesterday. The new album will arrive on June 26 on Cult/RCA, right in the heart of festival season.

Lead single “Going Shopping” is a jaunty easy-going track with gratuitous Auto-Tune, even by Julian Casablancas’ standards. The single was previously shared with a lucky 100 fans by mailed cassette tape, of course. Undergirded by a steady drumbeat and a beachy guitar thrum, Casablancas goes back and forth between the virtues of a quiet country life and the urban jungle’s addictive chaos. “The worse reality gets, the less you wanna hear about it / Solidarity can be difficult / When you got cool stuff to lose,” he philosophizes, in typical style.

The New Abnormal came out in 2020 and earned the Strokes a Best Rock Album Grammy, the band’s first. It was produced by Rick Rubin, who has returned to produce Reality Awaits. The new LP’s cover art features Richard Prince’s 1989 painting “Untitled (Cowboy).” The Strokes will perform at Coachella this weekend, and will headline Bonnaroo and Outside Lands later this summer. Listen to “Going Shopping” and check out the Reality Awaits artwork and tracklist below.

Psycho Shit

Dine N’Dash

Lonely In The Future

Falling Out Of Love

Going To Babble On

Going Shopping

Liar’s Remorse

The Fruits Of Conquest

Pros And Cons