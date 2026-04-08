The Studio is reportedly resurrecting Madonna biopic starring Julia Garner
Canceled several years ago, the Material Girl biopic is getting a second life inside a fake Hollywood.Screenshot: YouTube
The saga of the on-and-off-again Madonna biopic has taken yet another unexpected turn. Apparently, Matt Remick has greenlit the Madonna biopic that has spent the last four years or so in development hell. Per Variety, both Madonna and the canceled film’s star, Julia Garner, will star in a version of the biopic on season two of Seth Rogen’s meta comedy, The Studio. Life is a mystery, but this isn’t. Variety reports that Italian paparazzi leaked the news two weeks ago, when they published photos of the Material Girl and Garner filming scenes for the Apple TV show in Venice. The news also clarifies why Garner and Madonna did a little “Like A Virgin” lip-syncing on a gondola last month.
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