The Studio is reportedly resurrecting Madonna biopic starring Julia Garner

The saga of the on-and-off-again Madonna biopic has taken yet another unexpected turn. Apparently, Matt Remick has greenlit the Madonna biopic that has spent the last four years or so in development hell. Per Variety, both Madonna and the canceled film’s star, Julia Garner, will star in a version of the biopic on season two of Seth Rogen’s meta comedy, The Studio. Life is a mystery, but this isn’t. Variety reports that Italian paparazzi leaked the news two weeks ago, when they published photos of the Material Girl and Garner filming scenes for the Apple TV show in Venice. The news also clarifies why Garner and Madonna did a little “Like A Virgin” lip-syncing on a gondola last month.

Much like how Deadpool & Wolverine resurrected Channing Tatum’s unrealized Gambit so aging millennials could point at the screen and explain to their fathers who that guy is and why Channing Tatum is playing him, the joke is primarily for terminally online movie news hounds, not unlike the ones who read and write The A.V. Club. Speaking of which, longtime readers will remember us reporting that Julia Garner had won the bake-off to play Madonna in a biopic in 2022. Madonna was set to direct the movie, but the following year, she canceled the project to launch her Celebration Tour. Bringing this paragraph full circle, last year, Deadline reported that Netflix was developing a Madonna limited series sans Garner from none other than Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.

Variety notes that, while Madonna will appear for a two-episode arc on the series, she will not play the digetic biopic’s director. If this does indeed come to pass, The Studio will be the pop star’s first on-screen role since a 2003 episode of Will & Grace.