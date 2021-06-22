Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad Screenshot : YouTube

The Suicide Squad’s big bad is Starro . We think. Whatever it is, it’s part of something called “Project Starfish,” and as John Cena’s Peacemaker points out, starfish is also a slang term for “butthole.” With that one line, Cena makes a pretty decent case for his upcoming HBO Max spinoff.



Jai Courtney introduces the newest trailer for the James Gunn-directed sorta-kinda-sequel to the other Suicide Squad movie (which was sorta-kinda bad), in which he reprises his role as Captain Boomerang alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. Gunn packed the rest of the ensemble with a new crew of unlikely heroes, including Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, who gets a bit more screen time in the latest trailer. Other highlights, besides the obvious (King Shark! King Shark! King Shark!): An apparent nod to Harley’s solo movie, in which Robbie slow-mo screams amid an explosion of color, a weasel-person-creature who ate 27 children (?!?!?!?!), and Storm Reid, who plays Bloodsport’s kiddo—and his motive for joining the Squad.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Suicide Squad, which hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6: