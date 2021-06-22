The Suicide Squad’s big bad is Starro. We think. Whatever it is, it’s part of something called “Project Starfish,” and as John Cena’s Peacemaker points out, starfish is also a slang term for “butthole.” With that one line, Cena makes a pretty decent case for his upcoming HBO Max spinoff.
Jai Courtney introduces the newest trailer for the James Gunn-directed sorta-kinda-sequel to the other Suicide Squad movie (which was sorta-kinda bad), in which he reprises his role as Captain Boomerang alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. Gunn packed the rest of the ensemble with a new crew of unlikely heroes, including Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, who gets a bit more screen time in the latest trailer. Other highlights, besides the obvious (King Shark! King Shark! King Shark!): An apparent nod to Harley’s solo movie, in which Robbie slow-mo screams amid an explosion of color, a weasel-person-creature who ate 27 children (?!?!?!?!), and Storm Reid, who plays Bloodsport’s kiddo—and his motive for joining the Squad.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Suicide Squad, which hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6:
Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.