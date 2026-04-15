The Terror welcomes you to the jungle in first Devil In Silver trailer

The third season of the series debuts on May 7.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 15, 2026 | 12:00pm
Image courtesy of AMC
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The Terror welcomes you to the jungle in first Devil In Silver trailer

AMC is entering the modern age and the institution with the long-awaited return of The Terror. The channel dropped the full trailer for the third season of the anthology, Devil In Silver, this morning, revealing just how Dan Stevens’ character Pepper wrongly ended up in a psychiatric hospital. Of course, he seems to have had a good moral reason, even if he had a bad temper: His daughter needed him, at least from his point of view. 

The trailer also introduces us to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital, “an institution filled with those society would rather forget,” reads the season’s plot synopsis. “There, [Pepper} must contend with patients working against him, doctors harboring grim secrets, and perhaps even the Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde’s walls – but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him.”

Devil In Silver is the first outing of The Terror since 2019’s Infamy, which was not received quite as warmly as the first season in 2018. We’ll see how Devil In Silver stacks up when it premieres on May 7.

 
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