The Terror welcomes you to the jungle in first Devil In Silver trailer The third season of the series debuts on May 7.

AMC is entering the modern age and the institution with the long-awaited return of The Terror. The channel dropped the full trailer for the third season of the anthology, Devil In Silver, this morning, revealing just how Dan Stevens’ character Pepper wrongly ended up in a psychiatric hospital. Of course, he seems to have had a good moral reason, even if he had a bad temper: His daughter needed him, at least from his point of view.