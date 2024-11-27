The Valley is taking in orphaned Vanderpump Rules SURvers

Vanderpump Rules is dead. Long live Vanderpump Rules.

Earlier today, Bravo announced that the network is rebooting Vanderpump Rules, bringing in an entirely new cast for the first time since the show premiered in 2013. The news sent shockwaves throughout the Bravoverse, with many wondering what would become of Scheana Shay, a woman who has committed her life to making Vanderpump Rules into the best darn reality show in the whole wide world. Per Deadline, though, it’s all happening again. Scheana, her husband Brock Davies, Tom Schwartz, and, yes, Lala Kent are all making their way to The Valley, the new best reality show in the whole wide world. There, they will join a new batch of sociopaths hellbent on manipulating their friends for modest personal gains and some familiar faces who will also be manipulating them. Of course, The Valley is also undergoing its own Scandoval. Not to get too in the weeds, but after spending 10 years with the man, Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor, who recently announced that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD. Filming has already wrapped on season two of The Valley, but given all that happened, we expect great things.

This has not been an easy week for the Toms. In addition to losing their main gig, Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, which took up quite a bit of screentime these last few seasons, is closing its doors. At least Sandoval has The Traitors to look forward to. Thankfully, there’s always room on reality TV for another Tom.