The vamps get a little (virtual) sunshine in this What We Do In The Shadows tease

We’re still a month and change out from the return of What We Do In The Shadows on FX , with the delightful, weird, and delightfully weird vampire comedy not returning to the cable network until September 2. Which makes a sort of sense: If you’re a sun-averse undead, skipping out on The Hot Months is probably for the best, what with all that reduced night time to frolic about and murder people in.

Still, what if you are either a) a fan of the series who misses getting to hang out with Nandor, Las zlo, Nadja, Colin, or Guillermo, or b), one of said vampires who misses getting a dose of the summer sun? Luckily, F X has something for both of these extremely specifically crafted categories, releasing a new teaser for the show’s upcoming third season with a clip of Nandor (Kayvan Novak) trying out a virtual reality headset that lets him explore the daytime for the first time in centuries. It’s a pretty good simulation, too ( even if the “nudie girl” he cheerfully spots looks pretty clothed to us) . Sure, it all builds up to a very dopey physical comedy gag, but at least we’ve now got confirmation that Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is still hanging around the house in the aftermath of the big cliffhanger that happened at the end of season 2. And who knows what else the vampires might get up to virtually? W e’re sure Laszlo and Nadja could figure out some suitably vile applications that would make even the dankest denizens of the internet blanch.

Meanwhile, It’s busy days at the moment for the overall Taika Waititi/Jemaine Clement-produced paranormal comedy business; The CW just began airing episodes of the pair’s Wellington Paranormal, which shares a universe with both the What We Do In The Shadows television show, and the film.