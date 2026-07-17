Believers rejoice! A new cut of The X-Files: I Want To Believe is headed to Hulu
The long-rumored director's cut of the much-maligned second X-Files film is no conspiracy theory. It's coming to Hulu on August 14.Screenshot: YouTube
After nearly 20 years, X-Files fans are having their beliefs rewarded. Per Gizmodo, the long-rumored, R-rated director’s cut of The X-Files: I Want To Believe is coming to Hulu later this summer. Now sporting the, frankly, unhinged title The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn, which we guess is a step down from The Version That Was Too Hot For Theaters, the new cut is being touted by Disney as “the brand new, never-before-seen R-rated Chris Carter Director’s Cut.”
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