Believers rejoice! A new cut of The X-Files: I Want To Believe is headed to Hulu

After nearly 20 years, X-Files fans are having their beliefs rewarded. Per Gizmodo, the long-rumored, R-rated director’s cut of The X-Files: I Want To Believe is coming to Hulu later this summer. Now sporting the, frankly, unhinged title The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn, which we guess is a step down from The Version That Was Too Hot For Theaters, the new cut is being touted by Disney as “the brand new, never-before-seen R-rated Chris Carter Director’s Cut.”

After spending six years in development hell, the second X-Files film didn’t hit theaters until well after the series’ 2002 conclusion. The film bombed in theaters in 2008, sending the series out on a long-delayed bum note that a two mostly forgotten revival seasons did little to help. Last summer, series creator and the film’s director Chris Carter claimed he made the film “too scary” for theaters and now has the “chance to go back and make the scary movie that I always intended.” The film was expected to drop earlier this summer, but was delayed until August for unspecified reasons (probably aliens or something).

The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn hits Hulu on August 14.