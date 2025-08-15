TIFF reverses course, returns Oct. 7 doc to schedule

Yesterday, we reported that the Toronto International Film Festival had taken the controversial step of rescinding its invitation to Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich and his film The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, a documentary centered on the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks on Israel. Now, TIFF has announced that it’s reversing course on the decision, releasing a public letter today (with Avrich as a co-signer) stating that the film will, in fact, make its world premiere at the Canadian festival.

“We have worked together to find a resolution to satisfy important safety, legal, and programming concerns,” the letter notes. (Avrich had previously complied with requests to change the title of his film, originally named Out Of Nowhere.) “We are pleased to share that The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue will be an official TIFF selection at the festival this year, where we believe it will contribute to the vital conversations that film is meant to inspire.”

TIFF, specifically, also issued an apology addressing confusion and concerns that cropped up over the last 24 hours, writing, “In this case, TIFF’s communication around its requirements did not clearly articulate the concerns and roadblocks that arose and for that, we are sorry.” (Is there a mild irony here, in so far as this apology also doesn’t really articulate those “roadblocks”? Who can say?)

Avrich’s film reportedly focuses on a retired Israeli Defense Force general working to find and safeguard his family amidst the attacks. (Hence, presumably, the subtitle.) In a previous statement to The A.V. Club, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey pushed back on suggestions that the film was initially pulled from the festival as a censorship measure, saying, “Claims that the film was rejected due to censorship are unequivocally false.” (Reports surrounding the initial decision included sources suggesting TIFF was worried about attracting protestors with the film’s release.) The joint letter between Bailey and Avrich ends with confirmation that The Road Between Us will make its world premiere at the festival on August 29.