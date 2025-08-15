TIFF reverses course, returns Oct. 7 doc to schedule
The film festival also apologized for not communicating better about "roadblocks" around The Road Between Us' release.Noam Tibon, subject of The Road Between Us; Screenshot: 60 Minutes/YouTube
Yesterday, we reported that the Toronto International Film Festival had taken the controversial step of rescinding its invitation to Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich and his film The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, a documentary centered on the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks on Israel. Now, TIFF has announced that it’s reversing course on the decision, releasing a public letter today (with Avrich as a co-signer) stating that the film will, in fact, make its world premiere at the Canadian festival.