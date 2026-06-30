Tom Hardy books a return ticket to MobLand

Reports of Harry Da Souza’s death have been greatly exaggerated. Following weeks of rumors and hearsay about who did or did not keep Helen Mirren waiting on set, Tom Hardy will, in fact, be returning to MobLand, the hit Paramount+ drama from Guy Ritchie.

The series is a big hit for Paramount+, with Hardy starring as fixer Harry Da Souza in the first two seasons, the second of which has yet to be released. However, before Deadline confirmed the actor would return to MobLand, Hardy was reportedly clashing with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, who lacked the celebrity-calming prowess of Guy Ritchie. Hardy was apparently on his best behavior with his RocknRolla helmer, but when Butterworth and Glasser were in charge, he reportedly locked himself in his trailer and had to be “coaxed out.” He threatened to quit; there was speculation that Paramount had fired him; and Helen Mirren had to post a low-effort response on Instagram, writing “Love you now and always” atop a photo of Hardy. According to Deadline, Hardy, Glasser, and Butterworth reached a “great understanding,” with Ritchie stepping in to help find a path forward for the show.

However, while Hardy is officially returning to work for the Harrigan family, a third season has yet to be formally announced. Season two is expected later this year.