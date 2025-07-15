Watch the video for Tom Morello's anti-ICE protest song, "Pretend You Remember Me"
Morello was recently called out by Disturbed frontman David Draiman for his support of controversial rap trio Kneecap.Screenshot: Tom Morello/YouTube
Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has released an impactful new video for “Pretend You Remember Me,” a song he told Billboard was in “direct response to what we’ve seen happening, the state terror we’ve seen happening in this country of mass agents tearing families apart.” The video opens with a clip of Native American activist Leonard Peltier, who received two life sentences after he was convicted of killing two FBI agents in a 1975 shootout; President Joe Biden commuted his sentence to indefinite house arrest shortly before his departure from office in January.
“No human being is illegal,” Peltier, whom Morello wrote “has become a friend over the years,” says at the beginning of the video. “Every inch of this country is stolen land,” he later says, interspersed with clips of protests against ICE and various administrations’ press secretaries.