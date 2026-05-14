Tony Dokoupil's CBS News biffs efforts to get into China, settles for Taiwan
The CBS Evening News anchor has traveled halfway across the globe to be still-actually-pretty-far from all the China summit action.Tony Dokoupil, Screenshot: YouTube
Bari Weiss and Tony Dokoupil’s CBS Evening News continues to be the unsteady, slightly drunk toddler of the national nightly news world—frequently blundering, notably lagging behind the crowd, and with what feels like a near-constant threat to start listing severely to the right. This week, Baby’s First Broadcast reportedly hit a snag in its coverage of Donald Trump’s upcoming summit in Beijing, which Dokoupil has traveled halfway around the globe to cover… from Taiwan.
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