Tom Cruise is fueling up the jet for Top Gun 3 Still feeling the need, the need for speed, Paramount confirmed that the follow-up to 2022's Top Gun: Maverick is taking off.

Despite all the talk of death dreams, Maverick is back for another barrel roll. Reporting from CinemaCon, Variety says that Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer are heading back to pilot school for Top Gun 3. The long-awaited follow-up to the legacy sequel, which made $1.5 billion, won an Oscar, and revived the militaristic jingoism that we’re still enjoying today, has been in the works since 2024. At one point, Maverick star Miles Teller claimed to be pitching Top Gun: Rooster, based on his character, but it’s unclear whether Paramount is still flying with that idea or will end up making something about Maverick. So long as they save the title Top Gun: Need 4 Speed for the fourth movie and leave the late Val Kilmer out of this, we’re in good shape.