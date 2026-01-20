Tori Amos announces new album In Times of Dragons

Her first studio album since 2021’s Ocean to Ocean arrives May 1, framing the present moment as mythic battle.

By Casey Epstein-Gross  |  January 20, 2026 | 11:00am
Music News Tori Amos
Tori Amos announces new album In Times of Dragons

Tori Amos has announced her 18th studio album, In Times of Dragons, due out May 1 via Universal/Fontana. True to form, it’s not a quiet return: the record arrives framed as a sweeping, politically charged allegory, complete with dragons, tyrants, and a familiar Amos-ian fusion of the mythic and the painfully real.

In Times of Dragons follows a busy and unusually wide-ranging few years for Amos. After 2021’s Ocean to Ocean, she released Tori and the Muses, the soundtrack to her New York Times-bestselling children’s book of the same name, which earned a Grammy nomination in 2025. That project underscored her ongoing interest in mythmaking and storytelling—an impulse that now returns, sharpened and politicized, in her new studio work.

In a press release, Amos describes In Times of Dragons as “a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny,” positioning the album as a response to what she calls the real-time erosion of democratic structures in the U.S. The project continues her decades-long practice of turning personal, political, and spiritual upheaval into narrative song cycles—less topical commentary than symbolic confrontation.

The album’s newly unveiled cover art leans into that sense of ritual and timelessness. Created in collaboration with photographer Kasia Wozniak and stylist Karen Binns, the images were produced using a vintage RA-4 photographic process, with direct paper positives shot on a large-format camera. The result is tactile and deliberate, mirroring the album’s themes of endurance, resistance, and transformation.

Amos will support In Times of Dragons with a 35-date U.S. summer tour beginning in July, with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Austin, Philadelphia, and a headlining performance at Red Rocks, among others. She’ll be joined once again by longtime collaborators Jon Evans (bass, musical director) and Ash Soan (drums), along with backing vocalists Liv Gibson, Deni Hlavinka, and Hadley Kennary. An exclusive artist pre-sale begins January 21 at 10 a.m. local time via toriamos.com, followed by a general on-sale January 23.

The announcement follows a Grammy nomination for the soundtrack to Amos’ children’s book Tori and the Muses, and marks her first full-length studio album since 2021’s Ocean to Ocean. With In Times of Dragons, Amos once again reaches for myth not as escape, but as a way of naming the moment—reminding us that when the language of politics fails, symbolism still knows how to bite.

See the album cover below and check out tour dates here

In Times of Dragons Tori Amos

 
