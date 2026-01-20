Tori Amos announces new album In Times of Dragons Her first studio album since 2021’s Ocean to Ocean arrives May 1, framing the present moment as mythic battle.

Tori Amos has announced her 18th studio album, In Times of Dragons, due out May 1 via Universal/Fontana. True to form, it’s not a quiet return: the record arrives framed as a sweeping, politically charged allegory, complete with dragons, tyrants, and a familiar Amos-ian fusion of the mythic and the painfully real.

In Times of Dragons follows a busy and unusually wide-ranging few years for Amos. After 2021’s Ocean to Ocean, she released Tori and the Muses, the soundtrack to her New York Times-bestselling children’s book of the same name, which earned a Grammy nomination in 2025. That project underscored her ongoing interest in mythmaking and storytelling—an impulse that now returns, sharpened and politicized, in her new studio work.

In a press release, Amos describes In Times of Dragons as “a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny,” positioning the album as a response to what she calls the real-time erosion of democratic structures in the U.S. The project continues her decades-long practice of turning personal, political, and spiritual upheaval into narrative song cycles—less topical commentary than symbolic confrontation.