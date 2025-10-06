Tori Amos will take on the "non accidental burning down of democracy" on newly announced album The release of In Times Of Dragons will be accompanied by Amos' largest U.K. and European tour in a decade.

Tori Amos has long spoken out about the world’s injustices, and she isn’t stopping any time soon. The singer-songwriter announced her 18th studio album, In Times Of Dragons, today, Pitchfork reports. The album presents “a powerful journey of resilience and awakening where the pursuit of freedom meets forces that seek to control and silence,” a press release reads. It also describes the record “a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America.”

That’s pretty heady stuff, but Amos’ work isn’t all terror and tyranny. Earlier this year, the artist released an illustrated children’s book called Tori And The Muses, as well as a surprise soundtrack album, The Music Of Tori And The Muses, to go with it. The book is a semi-autobiographical tale about a young girl named Tori who’s an incredibly talented musician (Amos was something of a child prodigy herself), but wants to make her own music instead of rehearsing for her recital. Maybe we’ll see Amos play some of the nine original tracks from The Music Of Tori And The Muses on her upcoming European tour, which Consequence notes is her biggest in a decade. Pre-sale tickets for select dates will be available to fans who pre-order In Times Of Dragons before Tuesday, October 7. You can find more info here. In the meantime, check out Amos’ tour dates below:

Tori Amos 2026 Tour Dates:

04/08—Sheffield, U.K.—City Hall

04/10—Birmingham, U.K.—Symphony Hall

04/11—Bristol, U.K.—Beacon

04/13—Manchester, U.K.—Apollo

04/15—Glasgow, U.K.—Royal Concert Hall

04/16—Newcastle, U.K.—City Hall