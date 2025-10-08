The Toxic Avenger has now mopped up $15 million in American medical debt
Peter Dinklage's Toxie fights corrupt medical companies in the throwback superhero comedy, and actual medical debt here in the real world.The Toxic Avenger, Photo: Cineverse
Back in August, we reported that throwback black comedy splatterfest The Toxic Avenger was taking on a surprisingly germane villain of American public life: Massive unpaid medical debt, with the film’s production team working with non-profit Undue Medical Debt to buy up big chunks of medical debt from hospitals and other companies and clear them off the board. At the time, the Peter Dinklage film’s team was pledging to use what was basically the last portion of its marketing budget in order to make the donation, potentially clearing $5 million in debt off the tabs of some of America’s poorest folk. (Because the debt is being sold in bulk, and isn’t expected to recoup much cash in the first place, you can usually buy it for rates of something like 100 to 1.)