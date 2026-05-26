It's Jessie versus the machines in latest Toy Story 5 trailer

One of the most heart-wrenching moments in a series full of them comes in Toy Story 2, when we learn about Jessie the cowgirl’s history being abandoned by a child who outgrew her, all set to a Sarah McLachlan ballad. It’s incredibly sad, but Jessie gets a happy ending in Andy’s house. But that makes the new footage in the trailer all the sadder as Jessie deals with this yet again with her new family, apparently spearheading the effort to get Bonnie away from her new tablet, Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee). At least this isn’t Jessie’s first rodeo.

Jessie (Joan Cusack) is also wearing her age pretty well, at least compared to Woody (Tom Hanks) who’s balding and gaining weight. (He is at least 31 now, after all.) “The bald spot symbolizes that he’s just worn out from not trying to take care of himself so much anymore — just doing whatever dirty work needed to be done to save a toy,” director Andrew Stanton said of the decision, per Variety. Added co-writer McKenna Harris, “We wanted to make him insanely sun-bleached, but that didn’t make it.”

Tim Allen, Tony Hale, John Ratzenberger, and Wallace Shawn are all among the returning cast members for Toy Story 5. Last week, it was confirmed that Conan O’Brien had joined the cast as Smarty Pants. Toy Story 5 opens in theaters on June 19.