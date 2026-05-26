It's Jessie versus the machines in latest Toy Story 5 trailer
The next existential crisis from Pixar hits theaters on June 19.Image courtesy of Pixar
One of the most heart-wrenching moments in a series full of them comes in Toy Story 2, when we learn about Jessie the cowgirl’s history being abandoned by a child who outgrew her, all set to a Sarah McLachlan ballad. It’s incredibly sad, but Jessie gets a happy ending in Andy’s house. But that makes the new footage in the trailer all the sadder as Jessie deals with this yet again with her new family, apparently spearheading the effort to get Bonnie away from her new tablet, Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee). At least this isn’t Jessie’s first rodeo.
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