Tracy Ifeachor won't be back for The Pitt season 2
Ifeachor's Dr. Heather Collins won't be returning for a second trip through hell on the HBO Max medical drama.Tracy Ifeachor in The Pitt, Photo: Max/Warrick Page
Some surprising news out of one of the year’s hottest new shows today, as TVLine has confirmed that Tracy Ifeachor will not be returning for the second season of HBO Max medical drama The Pitt. Ifeachor, who starred as Dr. Heather Collins in the show’s first season, posted on social media this week about “what a blessing” it was “to be a part of this first and foundational season” of the show, possibly alluding—in hindsight—to not being part of a second, presumably less-foundational follow-up.