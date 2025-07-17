Leave the exciting world of Tron for boring old reality in Tron: Ares trailer
Jared Leto rides the Light Cycle into Jeff Bridges' good graces in the first trailer for Tron Ares.Screenshot: YouTube
After two movies set in the dull inner space of video games, Tron: Ares is finally taking fans where they’ve always wanted to go: Reality. Tron: Ares, the long-awaited third installment in the slowly expanding Tron-ology, arrives this October, and Disney has a new trailer and an upcoming Nine Inch Nails record to prove it. Leveling up from boring movies about a man stuck inside a video game and the son who misses him, Tron: Ares‘s trailer focuses on Big Tech’s role in paramilitary operations, with an artificially intelligent Jared Leto avoiding puny Earth-based rockets on his Light Cycle like so many sexual misconduct allegations.