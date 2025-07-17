Leave the exciting world of Tron for boring old reality in Tron: Ares trailer

After two movies set in the dull inner space of video games, Tron: Ares is finally taking fans where they’ve always wanted to go: Reality. Tron: Ares, the long-awaited third installment in the slowly expanding Tron-ology, arrives this October, and Disney has a new trailer and an upcoming Nine Inch Nails record to prove it. Leveling up from boring movies about a man stuck inside a video game and the son who misses him, Tron: Ares‘s trailer focuses on Big Tech’s role in paramilitary operations, with an artificially intelligent Jared Leto avoiding puny Earth-based rockets on his Light Cycle like so many sexual misconduct allegations.

Leto stars as the titular Ares, an AI, digital terminator developed by Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters), presumably the son of ENCOM exec Ed Dillinger, for assassination purposes. Ares is the perfect soldier, “biblically strong” and endlessly replaceable. Proving his powers outside the uncanny valley, Ares enters the real world on what can only be described as a big upside-down U on a secret mission. It’s the first time the Tron world has entered our own, doing so in the dead of night so that red neon really pops when a cop car slices in two. But rest assured, there will be some in-game action as Ares, a malfunctioning program, starts to feel and meets Kevin Flynn (Bridges), the man who has been stuck in Tron for the last 45 years.

Tron: Ares throws its glowing frisbees in IMAX on October 10.