Trump's trip to China is also a Rush Hour 4 location-scouting expedition The president brought disgraced director Brett Ratner across the Pacific with him.

President Trump is, right now, in China for a diplomatic summit with President Xi. But after going all that way, you might as well use the opportunity to scout locations for the movie you basically insisted got made. According to the South China Morning Post, Rush Hour and Melania director Brett Ratner is traveling with the Trump delegation to China to start preparations for Rush Hour 4, the movie that started production late last year after the president personally lobbied for it. It’s currently unclear whether Ratner is part of the official delegation—which, in addition to government employees like Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, includes Apple’s Tim Cook and Elon Musk—or whether he’s just taking advantage of a free flight and stowing away.