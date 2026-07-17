Trump orders another taco, drops part of BBC lawsuit President Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against the BBC for a documentary on the January 6th insurrection.

We regret to inform you that the twisted mind of Chuck Schumer did, in fact, hit upon a vital truth with the acronym Trump Always Chickens Out (TACO). It does apply to most situations wherein an enterprising and legally minded challenger seeks to defend themselves against the leader of the free world. As is the case with President Trump’s multi-billion-dollar attack on the BBC over an episode of the documentary series Panorama about the January 6th insurrection. Last December, Trump sued the BBC, BBC Studios Production, and BBC Studios Distribution for $10 billion over the editing of a speech he made ahead of the insurrection, which he argues “intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively doctor[ed]” his words. As was the case with CBS and ABC, Trump’s aim was obviously to force a multi-million-dollar settlement, which means less to the BBC, since Trump’s FCC doesn’t have much authority across the pond. In a futile attempt to quell the man’s fragile ego, the BBC already apologized for giving “the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action,” which, sure, Jan. But the case is already imploding. Earlier today, the BBC announced Trump had dropped the defamation suit against the BBC’s commercial arm. Trump’s legal team promises to “continue prosecuting” the BBC.