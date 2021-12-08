Sir David Attenborough, natural historian and author, has been the voice and/or driving force behind some of the best and most expansive nature series, including the Life collection. We’ve listened as he’s narrated documentaries that capture the beauty and oft-brutal reality of nature. This year, the broadcaster extraordinaire has applied his talents to Discovery Plus’ The Mating Game, a five-part docuseries about the mating rituals—and fails—of the animal kingdom.

Attenborough’s had grand old time detailing the feathered and furry courtship, providing a frequently puckish narration to go with all the preening, wooing, and even fighting. As The Mating Game heads towards its finale on December 12, the focus turns to a trio of turkeys looking for a good (albeit brief) time. The two younger brothers know only the most swole among them is going to get any; instead of fighting amongst themselves, they fend off their older brother’s competitors. As we see in this exclusive clip from the finale, turkeys make great wingmen.

Attenborough’s voice-over provides a play-by-play for all of the, ahem, action (good thing Thanksgiving’s over). We don’t know if the older brother ever returns the favor for his younger, slightly smaller brothers, or if they just continue to run interference for him. Following the finale on December 12, maybe there’ll be some Meerkat Manor-like story that explores the brotherly love and rivalry here.

The streamer’s known colloquially (in our household) as the place get your 90 Day fix. But Discovery Plus launched at the beginning of the year with a mix of original content—some of it coming from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network—and library content from the rest of Discovery Inc.’s brands, Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel (obviously), as well as Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, and the Travel Channel. That library got even deeper in May, as AT&T and Discovery Inc. announced plans to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery to form a new streamer which will be called Warner Bros. Discovery (again, obviously). If you need help keeping track of all these platforms, you can think of that new entity as the giant turkey in this clip.