11 episodes to watch to get primed for Ahsoka

The Star Wars universe, with all its movies, television series, books, comics, games, and everything else, can feel intimidatingly vast, even for the most devoted fans. That’s especially true of the newest series in the franchise, Ahsoka, which premieres August 23 on Disney+. The show’s central character (portrayed in live-action by Rosario Dawson) has been around since the original animated film The Clone Wars was released in 2008, and has been subsequently depicted in many shows, books, and games. Ahsoka will arrive in her first solo live-action series fully formed, shaped by the meaningful moments and life experiences we’ve seen play out on other shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Tales Of The Jedi, and The Mandalorian.



Once a Padawan assigned to train under Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano walked away from him and the Jedi Order but still maintains a strong moral compass that guides her in everything she does, including fighting alongside the rebellion against the evil Empire. If you’re not caught up with her story so far, or if it’s been a while since you’ve seen these shows, you can still jump into Ahsoka without any prior Star Wars knowledge. But if you really want to get into the show on a deeper level, you may want to do some homework. To help with that, we’ve created a crash course of 10 key installments from various series that should provide some crucial context. We recommend starting with these 10, and if you enjoy them you can always go back to the 2008 movie that started it all and continue your journey from there.