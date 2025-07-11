Tyler Perry accuser Derek Dixon explains why he came forward with allegations "At the end of the day my absolute fear is that he will be able to continue doing this without any major consequences."

Tyler Perry accuser Derek Dixon came forward with his allegations because “I couldn’t just let him get away with this,” he says in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “There are always attempts to resolve situations like this privately, but they never result in the type of change necessary to protect further victims. At the end of the day my absolute fear is that he will be able to continue doing this without any major consequences.”

Dixon has filed a lawsuit against Perry alleging sexual harassment and assault. He tells THR that Perry first singled him out when Dixon was working as an event coordinator in Atlanta and organized a party for Tyler Perry Studios. The connection led to an audition for The Oval spin-off Ruthless, landing a role which would eventually become a recurring spot on the flagship series. But Dixon claims that this good fortune came with unwanted attention, including incessant, inappropriate personal text messages (Per THR, the legal complaint includes texts from Perry commenting on Dixon’s “thick” body, asking “Why do you twist your hips when you walk?”, noting that Dixon “liked being choked” after shooting a choking scene on the show, and telling Dixon he needed to “let someone hold you and make love to you”).