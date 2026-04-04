Ugly Cry's cast and filmmaker talk about their worst auditions Writer-director Emily Robinson and her co-stars spoke to us at SXSW about their hilarious industry satire.

After The Substance made its goopy point about the plight of aging actresses in a deeply sexist industry undeniably clear, it opened the door for other satirical films like Ugly Cry to track this backwards, to the auditions and worries of those trying to break into the entertainment world. Written and directed by star Emily Robinson in her feature debut, the psychological dramedy watches an actress unravel after being told by a producer that she’s pretty…just not when she’s crying (which happens to be pretty key to the role she’s auditioning for). The ensuing crash-out, replete with “preventative” Botox shots and other face-smoothing feats of freaking out, is both hilarious and harrowing, reflective of the real issues faced by countless put under the superficial microscope of Hollywood. At SXSW where Ugly Cry premiered, Robinson and her supporting cast—Robin Tunney, Ryan Simpkins, and Aaron Dominguez—spoke to us about terrible auditions, child acting, and the subtle queerness of their film.