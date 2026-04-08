Universal Music Group plans to review Pershing Square takeover bid

Billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman wants to be in charge of Taylor Swift, BTS, and Kendrick Lamar. Or so it would seem, given the Pershing Square founder’s announcement yesterday of a non-binding offer to buy Universal Music Group. The bid, which values UMG at over $60 billion by the end of this year—almost double what it traded at toward the end of last week—would require the support of two-thirds of the company’s shareholders to succeed. Ackman stated that shareholders had told him the offer was “music to [their] ears.” He further claimed that Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group’s CEO, “encouraged” Pershing to send in the offer. Ackman assured investors that Grainge would stay on as UMG’s chief executive were the merger to take place.

UMG released a less enthusiastic response yesterday. “The Board of Directors, together with its advisors, will review the proposal in accordance with its fiduciary duties and analyze its implications for shareholders, employees, artists, songwriters and other stakeholders,” the statement read. The group may be wary of accepting the offer because of Pershing’s advocacy for integrating AI into the music business: “UMG can better use AI to make their business more efficient and their catalog even more valuable,” Pershing partner Feroz Qayyum told Billboard on Tuesday.

On the other hand, investors might look at Ackman’s bid as a lifeboat for UMG. The company’s share price has lagged in recent years, creating an opening for Ackman to suggest changes and present himself as a solution. Hedge funds and asset managers have been acquiring music catalogues at an increasing clip in recent years, with funds like Blackstone and KKR targeting rights from artists like Justin Bieber and Neil Young.