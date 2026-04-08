Universal Music Group plans to review Pershing Square takeover bid
The world’s largest music publishing company has been approached by Bill Ackman’s investment company, Pershing Square Holdings, for a potential merger.Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman wants to be in charge of Taylor Swift, BTS, and Kendrick Lamar. Or so it would seem, given the Pershing Square founder’s announcement yesterday of a non-binding offer to buy Universal Music Group. The bid, which values UMG at over $60 billion by the end of this year—almost double what it traded at toward the end of last week—would require the support of two-thirds of the company’s shareholders to succeed. Ackman stated that shareholders had told him the offer was “music to [their] ears.” He further claimed that Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group’s CEO, “encouraged” Pershing to send in the offer. Ackman assured investors that Grainge would stay on as UMG’s chief executive were the merger to take place.