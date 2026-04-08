Angus Cloud's Fezco is still alive in the Euphoria universe

It’s been nearly four years since the last season of Euphoria aired, and in that window two of the show’s primary actors have died. Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco, a drug dealer and good friend to Rue, died in July 2023 from an overdose. Filming for the third season, which premieres on Sunday, didn’t begin until last spring, so there probably won’t be any new footage of Cloud in the season. But series creator Sam Levinson says he decided to keep the character alive within the universe of the show, even if it’s off-screen.

“I loved Angus very deeply and I fought very hard to keep him clean while he was here. I think when he passed away, it made me sort of step back and go, what is the story I want to tell? What is it I want to say? What matters in life?” Levinson said at the season three premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “And if I was going to do another season I wanted to make sure that it spoke to kind of a larger idea about meaning and purpose and who we are. It made me want to kind of tackle the idea of faith and belief in something greater than ourselves.” Speaking to Cloud’s character Fezco, Levinson continued, “I couldn’t keep him alive in real life but I could keep his character alive in the show. I kept him alive and the character has got a great arc. I think he’d be very proud of it.”

Levinson also confirmed that Eric Dane, who died from ALS in February, does appear in the season. When he learned his diagnosis, he told Levinson, “and I just said, ‘Look Eric, I love you and I promise however you show up we’re going to make it work, we’re going to find a way,’” the Euphoria creator said. “We just tried to create the most comfortable environment and he’s magnificent in this season.”