Unstoppable struggles to pin down a new spin on sports movie clichés

There’s an unfortunate paradox at the heart of editor-turned-director William Goldenberg’s debut feature Unstoppable: Despite being sold on the inspirational story of one-legged wrestler Anthony Robles overcoming adversity to win an NCAA championship, it never quite gets a handle on what exactly that adversity is. The obvious answer would theoretically be Robles’ physical differences from his fellow wrestlers, yet in Robles’ autobiography, upon which the film is based, the wrestler rejects the assertion that he was at any sort of athletic disadvantage. Unstoppable shares Robles’ attitude, avoiding the topic of disability beyond the most superficial acknowledgement of the prejudice Robles faced. Yet for as much as the film explores his troubles at home, which ultimately inform his driven personality, there isn’t much acknowledgement of what makes Robles tick as a wrestler. So what sports story does the film wish to tell us, then, if it feels so reticent to address its raison d’etre?

Robles (Jharrel Jerome, with Robles himself acting as a body double) starts the film out as a teenager at the top of his high school wrestling team under the tutelage of coach Bobby Williams (Michael Peña). However, despite his clear prowess, Robles struggles to receive the attention of top college wrestling recruiters, presumably because of his singular leg. When given the choice between moving away to take a full ride scholarship at a less prestigious university, or staying home and close to family with only the chance to trying out for the Arizona State team under renowned coach Sean Charles (Don Cheadle), Robles takes the risk, pursuing the team that could lead him to a championship.

Unstoppable follows all the predictable beats of an underdog story, but it never fully commits to the idea that Robles is, in fact, an underdog. In large part, this boils down to a misplacement of the film’s narrative priorities, as we are given little explanation as to why Robles is an exceptional wrestler or why he is any more deserving than any other wrestler portrayed. Though training takes up a large amount of screentime, Unstoppable has little concern for the sport of wrestling except as a vessel for Robles’ ascension. While it’s possible that a wrestling aficionado will understand the strategic intricacies of the few matches recreated for the film, there is little effort made to clue everyone else in on what makes Robles stand out beyond his determination.

The film is much more comfortable exploring the dramatic tension of Anthony Robles’ home life, dominated by his abusive stepfather Rich (Bobby Cannavale) who constantly seeks to overshadow the loving support of Anthony’s mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez). Despite an occasionally hamfisted approach to demonstrating Rich’s emotional insecurity and abusive tactics, these scenes allow the actors the space to grapple with some heartfelt emotions beyond the singular drive to win. Jerome and Lopez share great scene chemistry, navigating emotional and financial perils with knowing looks and a gradually growing willingness to speak truth to the leech that continues to suck value from their lives. If this family dynamic were the sole focus of the film, Unstoppable would be on much firmer ground as a character piece.

Yet the film is bound by the conventions of the underdog sports narrative, so of course the climactic resolution hinges on Robles’ all-important championship match, not the retribution against his abuser. There’s nothing inherently wrong with this structure. It’s served this style of inspirational sports storytelling for decades. But Unstoppable does little to elevate the formula. Robles’ experiences with poverty and emotional abuse don’t make him an especially distinct hero in this subgenre without an examination of his athleticism. It’s commendable to avoid further clichés with regard to the portrayal of physical difference in film, but Unstoppable fails to pin down what exactly should take their place.

Director: William Goldenberg

Writer: Eric Champnella, Alex Harris, John Hindman

Starring: Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Don Cheadle

Release Date: December 6, 2024; January 16, 2025 (Prime Video)