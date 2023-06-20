I’m A Virgo - Official Trailer | Prime Video

The central concept of I’m A Virgo couldn’t be more on the nose—and that’s by design. Sometimes, the obvious metaphor is the best metaphor. Cootie is the living embodiment of white society’s greatest fear: a Black man taking up space in the world, a “thug” (an epithet famously used to describe Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin) whose sheer size carries the promise of inevitable violence. And like every Black boy who’s ever fallen prey to American white supremacy—whether they’re gunned down by the police or thrown into jail or victimized by the medical system—Cootie is simply a human being, in all his beauty and imperfection.

LaFrancine and Martisse hide Cootie from the world because, like real-world Black parents, they want to protect him as long as they can from a world they know will inevitably marginalize him, fear him, and very possibly murder him. As Ta-Nehisi Coates wrote in Between The World and Me, “In America, the injury is not being born with darker skin, with fuller lips, with a broader nose, but in everything that happens after.”

Riley’s brilliance is to create a fictional setting so over-the-top that it sneaks up on us how close it is to our own. It allows us to realize how outlandish our reality truly is—existence in an impossibly cruel, racist, classist system that is nonetheless marked by flashes of beauty and radical kindness from the very people it exploits.

I’m A Virgo premieres June 23 on Prime Video