Venom: The Last Dance waltzes into number one at the weekend box office Still, despite its high placement, this is Venom's worst showing yet.

If there’s one prevailing lesson Hollywood should take from the 2024 box office, it’s that song and dance-adjacent superhero spinoffs aren’t working. Joker: Folie À Deux flopped spectacularly for Warner Bros. (it’s already out of the top 10 this week) and now Venom: The Last Dance is taking a similar swan dive for Sony.

The Tom Hardy-led threequel may have opened at the top of the box office this weekend, but Sony executives probably aren’t doing a happy dance over its $51 million haul. The Last Dance clocked the lowest opening weekend of any of the Venom films, with the original 2018 outing bringing in $80 million and 2021 sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage bringing in $90 million. Still, it’s not all doom and gloom for the symbiote on his last ride. He seemed to find a bit more purchase overseas, with the film adding an additional $124 million to its total internationally. With an approximately $120 million budget, according to Deadline, this one is bound to turn a profit eventually—even if it’s not as high as its hosts may have hoped.

It was a pretty light movie-going weekend otherwise. A rare three films made it into the top 10 with mere six-figure returns: Anora, Piece By Piece, and Transformers One. That’s still great news for the Mikey Madison-led sex worker Cinderella story, which made $867,142 from only 34 theaters. The news is not nearly as good for Piece By Piece and Transformers One, which fell by 64.8% and 63.8%, respectively, from last weekend. Perhaps people were too distracted by their film-themed Halloween costumes to actually go see one; we’ll see if the numbers pick back up next weekend.

