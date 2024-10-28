Welcome to Horrors Week 2024 This week The A.V. Club is celebrating the things that creep, crawl, and go bump in the night.

Halloween is just a few days away, and you know what that means: it’s Horrors Week at The A.V. Club. While there may be some debate on the internet as to whether last weekend or this coming one is the best time to have your Halloween party this year, we’re taking the bold stance that you can still celebrate the scary when the calendar strikes November.

Horrors week officially kicks off this morning with 24 Hours of Robert Eggers, who spoke with film editor Jacob Oller to program a full day’s worth of scary movies. Throughout the week, we’ll look at the intersection of true crime and horror (courtesy of Katie Rife) and how Marvel movies slot into the genre, courtesy of staff writer Matt Schimkowitz. On Thursday, we’ll turn our eye toward sex scenes in horror, and features editor Jen Lennon will go deep on the page-to-screen adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer. There will be something for everyone, every day; even scaredy cats can tap into the weekend’s AVQ&A about the moments—often not from horror movies—that made us on staff fans of the genre for life.

Horrors Week runs until Friday, November 1. Consider the one extra day of spooky season a treat, not a trick.