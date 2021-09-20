MSCHF is the group responsible for giving us projects involving stuff like astrologically sound investment planning, AI-generated foot pics, boomer email collections, and both sacred and blasphemous sneakers filled with either holy water or blood-containing, Lil Nas X-affiliated “Satan Shoes.” This last concept—and the predictable furor that accompanied it—seems to have inspired yet another “evil” idea: A website where visitors can order a Chick-fil-A sandwich when the restaurant’s closed on Sunday.

“Sunday Service” lets buyers sign up to order a Chick-fil-A sandwich (priced, of course, at $6.66) that’s delivered during the one day a week that Christ has deemed unacceptable for sandwich-related commerce. That’s pretty much the whole idea.



The website cites Colossians 2:16 (“Therefore let no one pass judgment on you in questions of food and drink, or with regard to the Sabbath”) and includes a manifesto which states that “certain American values go hand in hand. For example, conservative Christianity pairs perfectly with a correspondingly devout faith in the ‘free market.’”

“That being the case,” it continues, “Fuck it, let’s take advantage of the obvious hole in the market left by notoriously Christian restaurant chain Chik-fil-A’s [sic] sabbatarianism.”

The website itself is great, even if you have no interest whatsoever in trying to get a second-hand sandwich. It’s all in red and black, features wonderful GIFs of things like a demon poking a chicken with its pitchfork or a sandwich with a pointy tail and horns, and it reworks the Chic k-fil-A logo into an avian 666.

Of course none of that matters if the demonic food doesn’t taste as good as it would when prepared legitimately. When asked via Twitter, MSCHF’s Daniel Greenberg assures us that the sacrilegious sandwiches are “bought the Saturday before and kept warm overnight with a professional chef putting some finishing touches on them Sunday before they go out.”

“They are as hot as you’d get them fresh,” he explains, addressing a crucial part of the plan.



If you’d like to take a shot at a unique opportunity to thumb your nose at a fast food restaurant chain by eating one of their sandwiches, check out Sunday Service over here.



