The office of The French Dispatch Screenshot : Searchlight Pictures

Wes Anderson’s long awaited and star stuffed film, The French Dispatch, officially premieres at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and hits theaters October 22. This comes after many delays for the film due to the pandemic, with the original premiere initially set last fall with a wide release aimed for the summer. This is Anderson’s second film to premiere at Cannes, following his 2012 film Moonrise Kingdom. The French Dispatch stars Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Timothée Chalamet, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Liev Schreiber, Elizabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Anjelica Huston, Willem Dafoe, and so many more.

Shot in Augouleme, France, the film is set at an outpost of an American magazine called The French Dispatch, and “brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.” In typical Anderson mise-en-scène, the setting is delicate and meticulously detailed against a color palettes oh-so-appealing to the eye. With offbeat humor and plenty of character quirks, The French Dispatch looks like it will snuggle right up next to Anderson other successes such as The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Royal Tenenbaums.